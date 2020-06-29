Tanzania: Yanga Laud Simba for Claiming League Throne

YOUNG Africans Head Coach Luc Eymael was quick to congratulate Simba SC for becoming new champions of the Mainland Premier League for the third consecutive time.

The Belgian trainer made the congratulatory message immediately after his team defeated Ndanda FC 3-2 at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam over the weekend.

The win saw Yanga dislodging Azam FC from the second spot of the table with 60 points, one point above Azam who have notched 59 points to sit third on the ladder.

"Let me take this chance to congratulate Simba for becoming champions. I know that they are new champions because Azam drew today (Saturday)," he said.

He then lauded his team for producing another spirited fight to win on the day and accumulate crucial three points.

"We conceded two silly goals in the first half with some tactical errors from goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo who could have done better to deny the first goal but I know it was his first game after a long time.

"Also, Deus Kaseke was fantastic today (Saturday) like the way he did when he played as a right back against Namungo no wonder he scored two goals from great movement similar to the third goal by Mrisho Ngasa," he said.

On his part, Ndanda FC coach Abdul Mingange attacked poor refereeing on the day saying most of the decisions made were against his team.

"For instance, Kelvin Yondani committed a foul on my player but the referee just let it go without any action which made us feel bad because we are humans too," he said.

Moreover, Mingange pointed out that after the setback, they will go back to the drawing board to find measures on how they can win in their next league games.

After knowing the champions, the interesting battle as the season approaches to an end is who will accommodate the second slot at the end of the marathon.