Liberia: Murphy Dorely's Slavia Praha Wins Czech League

29 June 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C. Walker

Monrovia — Liberia midfielder Murphy Oscar Dorley's Czech side Slavia Praha has won the Czech 1 Liga for the second season running with three games to spare.

Slavia Praha claimed the title with a total of 74 points ahead of Viktoria Plezn in the second position with 69 points.

Slavia Praha sealed the championship after their slim 1-0 victory over Viktoria Plezn Plezn on Wednesday, June 24. Sevcik's 69th-minute goal was enough to crown Slavia Praha as champions of the league after winning the 2018-2019 title, they added the 2019-2020 trophy to their league cabinet.

The young Liberian midfielder came on as a second-half substitute in his side's win to mark his third league appearance for the club since joining in January 2020.

Dorley, who joined his parents' club from his loan spell with Slovan Liberec, will be featured in his team's matches next season Europa League. If his team goes through the playoff, he will feature in next season's UEFA Champions League.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.