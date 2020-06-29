Liberia: Murphy Dorely's Slavia Praha Wins Czech League

Monrovia — Liberia midfielder Murphy Oscar Dorley's Czech side Slavia Praha has won the Czech 1 Liga for the second season running with three games to spare.

Slavia Praha claimed the title with a total of 74 points ahead of Viktoria Plezn in the second position with 69 points.

Slavia Praha sealed the championship after their slim 1-0 victory over Viktoria Plezn Plezn on Wednesday, June 24. Sevcik's 69th-minute goal was enough to crown Slavia Praha as champions of the league after winning the 2018-2019 title, they added the 2019-2020 trophy to their league cabinet.

The young Liberian midfielder came on as a second-half substitute in his side's win to mark his third league appearance for the club since joining in January 2020.

Dorley, who joined his parents' club from his loan spell with Slovan Liberec, will be featured in his team's matches next season Europa League. If his team goes through the playoff, he will feature in next season's UEFA Champions League.