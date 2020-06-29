Africa: 'Celebrate Africa Basketball Legends' - Fiba Media Council Official

29 June 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C. Walker

Monrovia — The head of Media Council for the Federation of International Basketball Associations (FIBA) Africa Zone 3, Naomi Tappia says it is time for African basketball legends to be celebrated and promoted.

The Liberian female Journalist said promoting African basketball legends and having a strong and effective communication arm of FIBA must be taken seriously if Africa is to be like other continents in terms of basketball development.

Tappia was speaking following a "fruitful meeting" held for heads of media councils of various FIBA Africa zones on June 24.

The meeting for media council heads which was held online because of the Coronavirus pandemic that has suspended international flights.

Speaking to FrontPageAfrica Sport desk, Tappia said she looks forward to more conversations in the future relevant to the growth of basketball in Africa and the world at large.

She urged her fellow female colleagues in a male dominated field of sports journalism in Liberia to exert themselves vigorously and compete with their male counterparts, adding that a determined woman does whatever a man does.

"Those of us that are head of media councils, it is our responsibility to ensure that we effectively communicate Basketball issues within our zones and federation in our various countries it was an important discussion," she said.

"The one that really touched me which I consider foremost to journalists is the issue of highlighting our legends and stop promoting NBA stars like football fans who discuss Ronaldo and Messi and the rest of the European stars."

The Truth FM sports editor stressed that it is important that the media promote local stars, so that the public can know that there are players who need to be celebrated locally.

Tappia, who is one of the two prominent female journalists in Liberia, is of the conviction that with the help of the media in promoting basketball, there will be many great stars to come from Africa.

