Liberia: Court Dismisses Prosecution's Request to Deny Three Indicted Ex-Officials of CBL Bail Bond

Monrovia — On June 24, Criminal Court 'C' Judge Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay trashed government Lawyers' application to deny the bail bond of three indicted ex- officials of the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL).

Judge Gbeisay denied Prosecution's request after entertaining arguments between the two parties - Defense Counsels and Government lawyers on the motion titled "Justification of Surety".

Prior to Judge Gbeisay's decision, State lawyers had filed a motion requesting Judge Gbeisay to set aside the bail bond of defendants David M. Farhai, Kollie Tamba and Elsie Dossen Badio because it was insufficient.

But Judge Gbeisay said there are two categories of criminal appearance bond under the law, stating that the first is self-recognizance, meaning that, a court of competent jurisdiction or the judge has the authority to evaluate an accused and allow him return home provided if he is not at flight risk.

The judge added that the second requires an accused to file a property evaluation bond including cash, which can be approved by the court.

"Both categories are criminal appearance bond. The objective is for the defendants to be available when needed by the court," the Judge said.

"In the mind of the court, the three co-defendants in question though accused of serious crimes, are eminent citizens of this country. Their collective asset may be equivalent to the amount charged in the Indictment."

Judge Gbeisay added: "They can never be a flight risk. The bond posted whether sufficient or insufficient, have met the satisfaction of this court. The justification, in the mind of this court has sufficiently established the legal capacity of the surety and the sufficiency of the amount stated in the criminal appearance bond. In view of the above stated, the exception to the bond is hereby ordered set aside, the criminal appearance bond in favor of the co-defendants is hereby remain valid up to the logical conclusion of this matter."

But prosecution took an exception to the judge's ruling and announced an appeal to the Supreme Court.

Prior to the judge's ruling, the General Manager of the Accident and Casualty Insurance Company (ACICO), Preston A. Milller had told the court that his institution is a registered company with a valid certificate in accordance with the law of Liberia.

Miller further testified that the surety bond filed on behalf of the defendants is valid and meets the requirements of the Indictment, adding that his firm is worth over US$5 Million.

The three defendants were indicted by the grand jury of Montserrado County for the alleged commission of the crimes of Economic Sabotage, Criminal Conspiracy, Criminal Facilitation, Fraud on the Internal Revenue of Liberia, Misuse of Public Money, Property or Record among others.

They were charged with the crimes in connection to the authorized the illegal printing of Liberian bank notes.