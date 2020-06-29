Liberia: Malachi York Foundation, Others Contribute to Stop Flooding At School for the Blind

Monrovia — Dr. Malachi York Foundation (MYF) and others have constructed a concrete drainage around the Liberia School of the Blind (LSB) in Brewerville City. The drainage is the help stop the constant flooding on the school campus.

LSB Principal Mr. Jackson Sowah told this newspaper how grateful he is MYF and the other contributors he only referred to as "internal brothers, sisters and friends."

The project, which is valued at U$550, is almost at the verge of completion. "I am so happy that at least one of the problems confronting this school, will soon something of the past," Principal Sowah said.

He expressed his gratitude to the Foundation for always responding to situations affecting the Liberia School for the Blind.

"We have so far received US$400 and of this amount, a significant portion was given to us by the Malachi York Foundation. Since they were recommended to us through the Office of the Vice President, Chief Jewel Howard Taylor, we have lots of good news to speak about," Sowah said.

He hopes that others will come in and donate the remaining US$150 to complete the drainage project.

LSB is a public school but due to the budgetary constraints it always experiences, philanthropic organizations and humanitarians have to always come in to help the school in its drive to educate visually impaired Liberian children.

"We are appealing to government to increase our allotment to this school. We have been receiving US$50,000 but that amount is not forthcoming in full any more. We know that there are challenges but to sustain the operations of this school, we need not less than US$100,000," Sowah pointed out.

The MYS is the dream of Dr. Malachi Z. York, who served in the US, as a diplomat for Liberia. Dr. York is serving a long prison sentence in the U.S. for a couple of crimes, including racketeering. His supporters believe, however, that the charges against Dr. York were orchestrated simply to bring him down and further suppress the black community in the State of Atlanta, Georgia.

Touching on Dr. York's imprisonment, Principal Sowah said, "I am not fully abreast with the details surrounding his arrest and incarceration but I want to join many friends and institutions out there to appeal to the U.S. government to grant Dr. York clemency and allow him come to Liberia, his found home before his incarceration."

Liberia School for the Blind (LSB), founded in 1977, and built along a water way in Virginia, Brewerville, has for all through the years experienced flood, which, in most cases have caused huge damage; and injuries to a number of the visually impaired students and their teachers.

The school campus which also consists of separate dormitories for the both gender students as well as other facilities, including staff quarters, a generator or power house and a computer laboratory has long existed without a fence around it until in 2005 when the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) intervened by erecting a fence around the school, through a quick impact project.