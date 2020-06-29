South Africa: Acting Provincial Commissioner Condemns Attack On Station Commander Attending GBV Complaint

press release

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers has strongly condemned the attack on a police Captain who is also a station commander of Elandskraaal police station. The member was attacked whilst attending to a complaint of domestic violence at Mbuzini village this morning, 27 June 2020 at about 11h20.

The police were contacted by a caller from Nelspruit in Mpumalanga that there is a woman at Mbuzini village under Elandskraal policing area, who is always assaulted by her partner and that the victim wanted to go back home in Nelspruit.

The station commander, accompanied by a police reservist immediately attended to the complaint. On arrival, the victim indicated she wanted to move from the house as her boyfriend is regularly assaulting her. As the members were busy assisting her, the suspect suddenly stabbed the Captain, seriously injuring him. He then fled from the scene. The injured Captain has been admitted in hospital in a stable condition.

A search operation that included a police helicopter, immediately commenced but the suspect could not be located. Indications are that he might have fled to the nearby mountain at Mbuzini.

"As the police are vigorously engaged in fighting the scourge of Gender Based Violence, we cannot allow a situation where police members are attacked, trying to protect the most vulnerable members of the society, said General Scheepers. "All police members involved in this operation must spare no effort in hunting down the suspect and bringing him to book," concluded General Scheepers.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspect is requested to contact Warrant Officer Ouma Salome Lebelo on 082 414 6674 or the Crime Stop number 0860010111.