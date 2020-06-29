South Africa: Man to Appear Before Court for Murder of Girlfriend

press release

A 42-year-old man is expected to appear before the Mbibane Magistrate's Court facing a case of murder of his girlfriend Maria Malinga aged 37. This horrific incident occurred at Marapyane yesterday, 27 June 2020 and it adds more sorrow to the scores of tragic incidents where women suffer immense violence in the hands of their abusers who are people they are in relationships with.

According to information, the two were staying together at the woman's place. Details also emerged that there was a history of Domestic Violence between the two, which prompted the woman to apply for a Protection Order against her boyfriend and it was served to him accordingly. This time around an argument broke out between them that led to the sad ending at which the suspect allegedly assaulted her to death.

The police as well as the medical personnel were notified about the incident and on arrival, they found the victim lying on the ground in front of the neighbour's gate with visible injuries on her body where she was immediately rushed to hospital but was unfortunately, she was certified dead upon arrival.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma has strongly condemned this incident and called on men to treat their partners with dignity. "Men must refrain from using violence to resolve domestic issues. Gender-Based-Violence is not something that can be regarded as normal and this behaviour must not be condoned," said General Zuma.

Meanwhile the suspect is expected to appear before the Mbibana Magistrate's Court on Monday, 29 June 2020.