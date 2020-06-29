Angola: COVID-19 - Six Patients in Critical Care Beds

Luanda — Six of the 163 active patients with covid-19 are in critical care beds, announced Sunday in Luanda the Secretary of State for Health, Franco Mufinda.

Mufinda released the data during the usual covid-19 update briefing.

He said that the patients are admitted in the treatment care units at a time the country reports 11 deaths.

Two new infections were also recorded, without epidemiological link, increasing to 33 in total.

The total number of infections reaches 267, eleven deaths, 93 recovered.

There are currently 163 active patients in the country.