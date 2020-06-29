Ghana: GAF Investigates Emergency Landing of Helicopter

29 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has commenced investigation into the emergency landing of one of its helicopters near Ganvuliga, in the Kumbungu District of the Northern Region, on Thursday.

A statement issued in Accra yesterday, said a preliminary investigation team was on site to conduct a full assessment of the damage to the aircraft, to allow a recovery to Air Force Base, Tamale.

Signed by the GAF Director of Public Relations, Colonel E. Aggrey-Quashie, it said the landing site, where the incident occurred, had since been secured and efforts were underway to recover the aircraft.

Meanwhile, it said all the four crew members and four other military personnel on board at the time of the incident were healthy as they were recovered within minutes by another GAF helicopter, with no fatalities nor injuries.

"There were no civilians on board, and no damage nor injuries to property and people on ground," the statement said.

On Thursday at about 5:45pm, a Ghana Air Force Z9-EH helicopter with tail number GHF 630 performed an emergency landing in a field about 3km southwest of Ganvuliga.

The crew landed after observing a malfunction of the tail rotor system, which provides anti-torqueand directional control to the aircraft while the crew was returning from Wa to Tamale.

The aircraft is one of four helicopters that were delivered to the Air Force in 2015.

According to the statement, the manufacturers of the aircraft, China National Aero-Technology Import and Export Corporation (CATIC), based in China, and their local representatives, were providing all the necessary technical support.

It said the Kumbungu District Assembly and the local community were also providing the necessary assistance to the recovery team.

The statement commended the crew for their quick judgment and timely intervention for flying the helicopter to a safe emergency landing and preventing a possible casualty.

"GAF assures the general public that the military was still operational and its activities have in no way been affected by this incident. The morale of personnel is high and normal activities are ongoing," the GAF said.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.