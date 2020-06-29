Cameroon: Regional Authorities - Administration Prepares Powers to Devolve

The Interministerial Committee of Local Services held its ordinary session through video conferencing on June 26, 2020.

The different ministries that would transfer powers and corresponding resources to regions are already working in order for government to have a catalogue of powers per administration that would be devolved once the regions are put in place.

The Minister of Decentralisation and Local Development, Georges Elanga Obam made the revelation to the press after chairing the ordinary session of the Interministerial Committee of Local Services that took place through video conferencing on June 26, 2020. The committee is in charge of overseeing the effective devolution of the powers and their use by the local authorities within the framework of the ongoing decentralisation process in Cameroon. After the enactment of the Law of December 2019 to Institute the General Code of Regional and Local Authorities, everything is clear with regard to the regions. The Minister said, it all depends on the Head of State to convene regional council elections and that government is working hard to ensure that once the regions are functional they can start working immediately and producing results.

The Interministerial Committee of Local Services also came out with the precise terms of reference intended to develop instruments that will enable government conduct a survey of the powers the central government has been devolving to local councils and City Councils since 2010. Information from the Ministry of Decentralisation and Local Development indicate that so far, 20 ministries have been involved with the transfer of power and corresponding resources to local councils.

The study has the general objective to evaluate all the powers and resources transferred to the 360 local councils and 14 City Councils, 10 years after the first decrees were signed with regard to the said transfers. The study will enable government to evaluate the powers effectively exercised by councils , powers whose exercise have not been effective, do an inventory of difficulties encountered by local and City Councils and evaluate the impact of the powers transferred to improve the living conditions of the population. The survey will also lead to the proposition of solution for the effective and efficient management of the transferred powers and evaluate the resources effectively transferred to the execution of the different powers.