Cameroon: Rebuilding And Developing NW/SW - North West Reaffirms Total Support

It emerged from the end of consultation meetings that victims of the security crisis will benefit FCFA 1.5 to 2.5 million for a house burnt, about FCFA 500,000 for a motorcycle lost etc.

Inhabitants of the crisis-stricken North West have pledged full support to a government plan to reconstruct and develop the region. They made the pledge at the end of five days of consultation and sensitisation with a visiting delegation of the Presidential Plan for the Reconstruction and Development of the North West and South West Regions (PPRD-NW/SW) led by its National Coordinator, Paul Tasong, in Bamenda on Friday, June 26, 2020.

The NW people united their voices to reassure government of their personal and collective commitment to ensure that execution of projects under the Plan will be hitch-free, smooth and secure in a statement that was read and handed to the National Coordinator of PPRD-NW/SW, who is also Minister Delegate of the Ministry of the Economy, Planning and Regional Development. They said they could not hide their feelings but to openly tell him that they have seen the necessity of return of peace, reconciliation of all sons and daughters of the region, restoration of social cohesion, provision of livelihood for the jobless, restoration of human dignity, and change of mindset of the population so that they can all embark on the peace-building process, for meaningful development to take place. They thanked him and his collaborators for his patience, keen attention and consideration of their views.

The National Coordinator, on his part, reiterated that the Plan is to permanently put an end to the pain inflicted on individuals due to the crisis. For this, he explained, that reconstructing dilapidating structures while confrontation is still on the ground is a tool that government is using to re-establish peace and confidence. He said reconstruction is a pathway to peace which will commence from secure areas and gradually move to the most volatile areas and all victims of the crisis will benefit.

He gave no specific date for the effective implementation of the projects but said they will begin in the nearest future. "We will soon begin with small projects such as support for reconstruction of official documents to restore the dignity of the people - establishing identification cards, birth certificates, credentials, etc."

Later interventions will consist of providing vulnerable households with reconstruction kits, rehabilitate schools, health centers, roads, bridges, water points, community centers and markets, boost agricultural production, upgrade energy infrastructure and support for economic recovery, in order to place beneficiaries on the path of sustainable and inclusive development. FCFA 89 billion has been earmarked for reconstruction during the first phase which will run for two years. From FCFA 1.5 to 2.5 million will be given to every individual whose house was burnt, about FCFA 500,000 for motorcycle lost. It was recalled that the principles of participation and vulnerability will make it possible to identify priority beneficiaries.