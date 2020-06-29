Cameroon: Basic Education - Buea Schools Effectively Using COVID-19 Kits

An inspection visit to primary schools in Buea revealed the effectiveness in use of kits offered by UNICEF and MINEDUB.

In a recent outing, the Ministry of Basic Education (MINEDUB) and UNICEF offered a package of covid-19 prevention kits to primary schools in the South West Region. To ascertain the effective use of the kits, the South West Regional Delegate for Basic Education, Madam Motaze Dorothy Atabong, was out on the field on 23 June to inspect the use and ensure the effective compliance with measures instructed by government.

After visiting schools in Buea, the Delegate expressed satisfaction with the effective implementation of the measures and the positive attitude of both teachers and pupils in curbing the spread of the deadly virus. Madam Motaze's field trip, accompanied by top-level collaborators of the Regional, Divisional and the Buea Inspectorate Services, also served to encourage the teachers and pupils on the spot to concentrate on teaching and learning as well as respect prescribed hygiene rules within this difficult time of the virus spread.

The schools visited included the Parents Mountain School Buea, Government School Bonduma, Bokoko Groups I and II, Catholic Nursery and Primary School Molyko, St. Charles Lwanga Catholic School and Government School Great Soppo Group I. The various pupils demonstrated to their august visitors how the donations from MINEDUB and UNICEF were being used as well as the implementation of all the measures required to curb the spread of the killer virus. "I insisted to teachers that in spite of the difficulties they should apply the social distancing of at least one metre among pupils" Mrs. Motaze Dorothy told the press.

Ndumbe Lyonga, Head teacher of Government School Bonduma, Bokoko Group I, enumerated the gifts to his school to include 13 bottles of hand sanitizers, 30 tablets of soap and several adapted hand-washing buckets to facilitate their safety from the covid-19. "The pupils have responded positively towards these gifts. We have taught them that covid-19 is real and so we need to stay safe and informed about the development of the pandemic" the Head teacher explained.