Liberia: LHT to Host Yee Blee Festival in Liberia

The President and founder of the Liberia Heritage Tour, Ms. Caroline Nelson Barnard has disclosed plans to host a “Yee Blee Festival” in Liberia in February 2021. “While I’m aware of the many problems that we have in Liberia, all of them are generic to nations around the world”, she noted.

Addressing scores of government officials, and dignitaries over the weekend at the First Province Baptist Church in Monrovia, Ms. Barnard said focusing on the problems alone will not solve them, but recognizing the problems and solving them is the best way.

According to her, the word Yee Blee is a phrase from the Bassa vernacular, meaning "Come Home." She noted the goal of the Yee Blee Festival is to bring thousands of Liberians, Africans and lovers of Africa to Liberia every year, beginning February 2021.

Ms. Bernard continued that the goal of the Liberia Heritage Tour is to bring development to the country thru tourism. "We believe that if we use the law of large number to jump start the tourism industry in Liberia, we can create jobs and change international narrative about Liberia."

She explained that by applying the large number concept, the Liberia Heritage Tour hopes to bring at least 2,500 guests in February, saying that each guest will spend at least US$2,500, on local travels, tour, concerts, food, cultural shows, parties, art and crafts that could see a least US$ 6.2 million infused in the economy directly within one month.

The LLC president pointed out that such infusion of cash would boost economic activities and help to create wealth after the devastating effect of the Coronavirus. The Yee Blee Festival will be characterized by commemoration of the end of the Transatlantic Slave Trade with black history in Liberia tours, said Ms Barnard.

She disclosed that the festival is being planned in partnership with several institutions, including the Liberian Tourism Association and the National Business Women Association, among others.