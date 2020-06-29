Liberia: Police Officer Kills Fiancée's Friend

This latest incident at a joint security check-point after the 72nd Junction in Paynesville, is part of a series of tragedies occurring in that part of Montserrado County, one of which saw a police commander there being sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing a motorcyclist.

Information gathered by this paper from witnesses at the scene of the killing of victim Mildred indicates that the officer's fiancée Ms. Sallematu Kaba reportedly took victim Mildred out to a party.

While returning home from the party at around 1:00 AM Friday, 27 June, the two ladies came in contact with Ms. Sallematu's fiancé and officer who was posted at the joint security check-point after the 72nd Junction when confusion ensued between the officer and Sallematu.

Witness Elvin Curtis Martin who resides in the community with the victim discloses to this paper that following the incident, he spoke with several persons including bystanders.

Martin narrates that he was informed that while Mildred Thomas was trying to intervene in the confusion between Sallematu and the officer, the accused allegedly pressed the trigger of his gun, causing it to discharge fire and burst the deceased's forehead. According to him, he arrived on the scene minutes after the LNP had taken away the deceased's corpse from the crime scene.

Another witness and associate of the victim Ms. Sundayma Davies says she and the late Mildred had transacted business in Redlight earlier, expressing shock at being called by some colleagues, informing her that Mildred was shot and killed by an LNP officer. Sundayma adds that she and the deceased usually sell locally produced food stuffs such as cassava and potatoes opposite in Redlight.

When contacted on Sunday, 28 June, Police Spokesman Moses Carter said there was new development coming up suggesting that the officer engaged some zogoes who had allegedly threatened to take away everything that the officer had. In the process, Carter claims that the officer discharged his weapon, the bullet hit the asphalt pavement and deflected, hitting the victim.

However, he says the police officer still takes responsibility of the incident and may be charged to court on Monday, 29 June. Victim Mildred's friend Sallematu Kaba is reported to be at large.

Meanwhile, the body of the victim is deposited at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Sinkor, pending police investigation. Relatives of the victim told this paper that they reserve comment on the matter, awaiting police investigation into the sudden death of their daughter Mildred Tamba