Ghana: Upper East Gets New Divisional Police Command

Bolgatanga — The Upper East Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Ampofo Duku, has inaugurated a new Divisional Police Command for the region.

Until the inauguration of the Bolgatanga Divisional Police Command on Friday, the region, which is made up of 15 municipalities and districts, had only one Divisional Police Command, at Bawku.

DCOP Duku said that the establishment of the Police Divisional Command in the region had been on the drawing board for more than 10 years.

He stated Divisional Police Command play major role in augmenting the efforts of the Regional Police Command in combating crime, and appealed to the government and development partners to support the creation of more police divisional command in the Upper East.

The Regional Commander said the new Divisional Police Command was built through the initiative of the Ghana Police Service, and called on the people to support fight crime.

The Commander in charge of the new Divisional Police Command, Chief Superintendent Dela Dzansi, would be expected to superintend over Bolgatanga Municipality , Bolgatanga East, Talensi and the Bongo Districts.

He said the new Police Divisional Command would include Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit [DOVVSU] and patrol units among others.

Sup Dzansi appealed to the public to support the police by volunteering information to help deal with crime.

He also urged the municipal and district assemblies and corporate bodies in the Upper East to assist the new Divisional Police Command with office equipment, to facilitate work.

The Bolgatanga Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Joseph Ameyuri, pledged the assembly's support for the newly created Police Division.