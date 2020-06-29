Ghana: Upper East Gets New Divisional Police Command

29 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Samuel Akapule

Bolgatanga — The Upper East Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Ampofo Duku, has inaugurated a new Divisional Police Command for the region.

Until the inauguration of the Bolgatanga Divisional Police Command on Friday, the region, which is made up of 15 municipalities and districts, had only one Divisional Police Command, at Bawku.

DCOP Duku said that the establishment of the Police Divisional Command in the region had been on the drawing board for more than 10 years.

He stated Divisional Police Command play major role in augmenting the efforts of the Regional Police Command in combating crime, and appealed to the government and development partners to support the creation of more police divisional command in the Upper East.

The Regional Commander said the new Divisional Police Command was built through the initiative of the Ghana Police Service, and called on the people to support fight crime.

The Commander in charge of the new Divisional Police Command, Chief Superintendent Dela Dzansi, would be expected to superintend over Bolgatanga Municipality , Bolgatanga East, Talensi and the Bongo Districts.

He said the new Police Divisional Command would include Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit [DOVVSU] and patrol units among others.

Sup Dzansi appealed to the public to support the police by volunteering information to help deal with crime.

He also urged the municipal and district assemblies and corporate bodies in the Upper East to assist the new Divisional Police Command with office equipment, to facilitate work.

The Bolgatanga Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Joseph Ameyuri, pledged the assembly's support for the newly created Police Division.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.