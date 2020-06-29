Ghana: Ministry to Ensure Adherence to COVID-19 Protocol

The Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR), will from July 1, 2020, embark on a nationwide inspection tour of workplaces, to ensure strict adherence to health protocol, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The random inspection of offices, shops and factories will also ensure strict compliance with and enforcement of all COVID-19 protocols and guidelines outlined by government, the World Health Organisation and the Ghana Health Services.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Unit of the ministry, and copied the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, stated that MELR had noticed with grave concern the spread of COVID-19 infections at workplaces, despite measures taken by government to curtail the spread of the virus.

"The MELR and its social partners (Employers and Organised labour) issued a ten (10) point communique urging employers and workers in general to continue to observe the necessary protocols and guidelines in order to keep workers safe," the statement indicated.

It said as part of the inspection, the MELR envisaged strict adherence to management's commitment and responsibilities to reduce the risk of COVID-19 at a particular workplace.

"A response plan indicating preparedness for COVID-19 prevention at the workplace and regular consultation of occupational health services, local public health authorities and other partners to promote and develop information materials and other technical advice to prevent risk of exposure," the statement added.

It said "workplace system provides reliable information on emerging situations of COVID-19, monitoring and evaluation mechanism for COVID-19 prevention".

The statement disclosed that there would be risk assessment of potential interaction between workers and non-workers at the workplace, and training of management and workers on the correct use, maintenance and disposal of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)," it indicated.

It said "there should be existence of an isolation room for persons who develop COVID-19 symptoms at the workplace, while awaiting transfer to an appropriate health facility."