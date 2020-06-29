Ghana: COVID-19 - Final Year Jhs Students Back to School Today

Final year Junior High School (JHS) students across the country are expected to return to school today to prepare for their exit examination.

As part of measures to control the spread of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19),following the country recording its first case on March 12, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo outlined a number of measures which included closing of schools from the university to the basic level.

The closure of schools compelled all school children to stay home for more than 12 weeks.

However, in his 10th televised address on the COVID-19 pandemic, the President announced the resumption of academic work for all final year students at various levels of education.

Beginning June 15 for tertiary students and June 22 for Senior High School, the JHS students would have their turn today, June 29.

The president also indicated that, upon their return, JHS 3 classes would comprise a maximum of 30 students.

In addition, President Akufo-Addo said each student, teacher, and non-teaching staff would be provided with re-usable face masks by the Ministry of Education, he added.

He therefore tasked the Ministry of Information, the National Commission for Civic Education and the media to intensify public education on protocols and directions on the disease.

He also called on all religious, traditional, community and opinion leaders to continue to partner with government in engaging, mobilising and enforcing adherence to social distancing and personal hygiene practices in their respective communities.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has explained that all JHS candidates were expected to undergo eleven weeks of revision, followed by their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in September this year.

Announcing detailed guidelines for the re-opening of schools following the president's announcement the sector minister, Dr Prempeh said that, it would embark on a massive exercise aimed at getting all final year students to the classroom.

Already, final year tertiary and Senior High School (SHS) students have resumed teaching and learning for the past six weeks and would take their respective examination.