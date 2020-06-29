Ghana: Confirmed COVID-19 Case Count Now 16,742... 112 Deaths, 12,720 Recoveries

Ghana's COVID-19 confirmation cases has reached 16,742, following the confirmation of 311 new infections.

As of yesterday, June 28, there were 12,720 recoveries and discharges and 3,910 active cases, while the number of deaths also increased to 112.

Data on the portal of the GHS showed that the cases were from a total of 290,365 tests, comprising 184,840 contact tracing and 103,525 from routine surveillance.

Regionally, the Greater Accra had the highest figure, recording 9,326 cases and 7,292 recoveries.

In the Ashanti Region, there were 3,398 confirmed COVID-19 cases, while a total of 2,078 had recovered.

The Western and Central regions have recorded 1,431 and 936 cases, with 1,353 and 765 recoveries, respectively.

While the figure for the Eastern stood at 571 cases and 354 recoveries, the Volta Region's confirmed cases had reached 337, with 310 recoveries.

The case count in the Upper East has gone up to 274, with its number of recoveries hitting 239.

The Oti Region experienced a marginal increase in its figures, as its cases remained 110 with 95 recoveries while the Western North had also retained its 94 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 65 recoveries.

The Northern Region has 120 COVID-19 confirmed cases with 63 recoveries whereas two out of the five cases in bono had recovered.

The Savannah Region has recorded 39 cases, out of which 37 have recovered, whereas all 35 infected persons in the Upper West Region have recovered.

The Ahafo had six out of its eight cases recovered.