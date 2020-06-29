Ghana: Confirmed COVID-19 Case Count Now 16,742... 112 Deaths, 12,720 Recoveries

29 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jonathan Donkor

Ghana's COVID-19 confirmation cases has reached 16,742, following the confirmation of 311 new infections.

As of yesterday, June 28, there were 12,720 recoveries and discharges and 3,910 active cases, while the number of deaths also increased to 112.

Data on the portal of the GHS showed that the cases were from a total of 290,365 tests, comprising 184,840 contact tracing and 103,525 from routine surveillance.

Regionally, the Greater Accra had the highest figure, recording 9,326 cases and 7,292 recoveries.

In the Ashanti Region, there were 3,398 confirmed COVID-19 cases, while a total of 2,078 had recovered.

The Western and Central regions have recorded 1,431 and 936 cases, with 1,353 and 765 recoveries, respectively.

While the figure for the Eastern stood at 571 cases and 354 recoveries, the Volta Region's confirmed cases had reached 337, with 310 recoveries.

The case count in the Upper East has gone up to 274, with its number of recoveries hitting 239.

The Oti Region experienced a marginal increase in its figures, as its cases remained 110 with 95 recoveries while the Western North had also retained its 94 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 65 recoveries.

The Northern Region has 120 COVID-19 confirmed cases with 63 recoveries whereas two out of the five cases in bono had recovered.

The Savannah Region has recorded 39 cases, out of which 37 have recovered, whereas all 35 infected persons in the Upper West Region have recovered.

The Ahafo had six out of its eight cases recovered.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.