South African Network of People Who Use Drugs Welcomes the Announcement of the National Drug Master Plan by the Department of Social Development on 2020 Global Day of Action

press release

June 26, previously known as International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, previously used by governments around the world to showcase their efforts around drug control, has since been reclaimed by local communities internationally and celebrated as the Global Day of Action. This year, the South African Network of People Who Use Drugs welcomes the announcement of the National Drug Master Plan by the Department of Social Development as a necessary shift to get harm reduction on the political agenda.

Overall the National Drug Master Plan 2019-2025 represents a significant change in direction when compared to previous plans. The shift in focus from the unrealistic goal of a drug-free South Africa is overdue. The new focus to reduce the levels of dependence and harm that the use of certain drugs can cause is pragmatic and allows a broader range of evidence-based and rights-affirming responses.

Another breakthrough is the recognition of the harms caused by the criminal justice response.” It is worth noting that 48% of all convictions achieved by the National Prosecuting Authority are for drug-related offences, the vast majority of which are for the possession of small quantities of drugs. If the people who are incarcerated for these offences were released, we would immediately resolve the overcrowding of Correctional Facilities” says Shaun Shelly, the Chairman of the South African Network of People Who Use Drugs.

The emphasis on poverty and how marginalised communities are disproportionally affected by current policies is a welcome shift in the understanding of what is needed to reduce the harms associated with drugs. Similarly, the emphasis on human rights is also long overdue. Current policies have infringed on the rights of some of the poorest and most marginalised communities in South Africa.

“For us Section Five: Strategic Intent describes the five principles that inform the plan, and these are excellent and progressive. Section Six: Outcome and target Populations is also very encouraging and aligns with earlier descriptions of how poverty drives the dependent use of drugs. The focus on key populations is promising” continues Shelly.

SANPUD is discouraged by several issues in the document which have compromised it. These include mixed messages, factual inaccuracies, contradictions, a lack of indicators specifically related to the provision of essential harm reduction services – these were in earlier versions but appear to have been removed.

“Sections that promote a very biomedical understanding of drug use detract from the message of inequity and lack of opportunity as a driver for drug dependence, and there is the risk of over-pathologisation. The belief that people who are dependent on unregulated drugs have a chronic disease of the brain can result in forced treatment, compromises to individual autonomy and the idea that people can resolve drug issues only through expensive treatment systems. The data suggests that instead when peoples’ circumstances improve, their drug use decreases” says Shelly.

“The undue attention to Novel Psychoactive Substances does not speak to the reality on the ground. Except for synthetic cannabinoids, there have been few of these available in South Africa. Similarly, the discussion on online drug markets is misplaced. It appears as if these inclusions are more to satisfy external rather than internal interests” decries Shelly.

The police indicators that include numbers of arrests are not evidence-based or appropriate. They contradict the first principle of effective policing, which states that “the effectiveness of the police is not measured by the number of arrests, but by the absence of crime.” Also, the police annual performance plan contradicts the National Drug Master Plan and the constitutional court judgement on cannabis.

A critical issue that is not adequately addressed is how the Central Drug Authority (CDA) will be funded and be afforded the authority and resources that it needs to implement, monitor and adjust the plan as described in the document. Perhaps the most significant omission is a clear statement on policy direction. While the priorities are mentioned, there Is no categorical and explicate direction in the plan. There should be a clear mandate for the provision of life-saving harm reduction services, including needle and syringe provision and opioid agonist therapies. There should also be a clear statement on the Constitutional Court Ruling that the use of cannabis should not result in arrest, and that the police performance indicators that call for the arrest of people who use drugs must be revised and arrest targets scrapped.