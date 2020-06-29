South Africa: Road Traffic Management Corporation Urges Motorists to Drive With Care in Winter Months

29 June 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Road Traffic Management Corporation has expressed great concerned about reckless behavior exhibited by some drivers on our roads.

This comes after a Bus single overturned killing 8 people and injuring 46 passengers in Mpumalanga on Sunday. The incident occurred between Graskop and Dienjie road.

It is alleged that the driver lost control of the vehicle going through a mountain pass and overturned on the shoulder of the road. Seven people died on the scene and another died later in hospital.

The injured were transported to the local hospital for medical attention. A team from the RTMC will be working with other law enforcement authorities to investigate the cause of the crash.

On the 10th of June a team of RTMC's crash investigators were rushed to the scene of a horror truck accident in Jozini, in Kwa-Zulu Natal, where a driver had lost control of the vehicle.

A high number of avoidable crashes put a heavy strain on the health care system which is already overburdened by non-communicable and communicable diseases including Covid-19.

We urge motorists to drive with cautions especially during the winter season. This is the period associated with a high number of crashes because of poor visibility cause by mist in some parts of the country and veld fires.

