Liberia: NPHIL Boss to Share Global Health Experiences With London School of Economics and Political Science

Upon his invitation by the London School of Economics and Political Science, the Director General of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), Dr. Mosoka P. Fallah will on today, Monday, June 29, 2020 share experiences on global health issues.

The event is being hosted by Firoz Lalji from the Centre for Africa and the Global Health Initiative.

Accordingly, Dr. Fallah will be among other speakers and will speak on the topic: "The Impact of COVID on Global Health: A Comparative look at the African Region".

The platform will present a multi-country perspective of effects of COVID on health, health policy, and health systems across the African region.

The forum will discuss among other things, how countries have shifted their health agendas and funding to focus on outbreak preparedness and management.

According to the London School of Economics and Political Science, the NPHIL boss was suggested because of his expertise from the Liberian experience, stressing that the capacity built through Ebola would be relevant to share and relate to context of Covid-19.

"I suggested your name because I think that your expertise from the Liberian experience and capacity built through Ebola would be relevant to share and relate to context of Covid. For example, how have the efforts that strengthened community/regional surveillance capacity, diagnostic and lab capacity, research partnerships/collaboration, and community mobilisation/engagement in Liberia provided lessons and gains from Ebola that may be serving Liberia's covid-19 response. I also think that your complementary perspectives as a public health researcher and a senior decision-maker as DG of the NPHIL would offer unique insights," the invitation to the NPHIL boss among other things added.

Dr. Fallah accepted the invite and informed the School that he would be speaking on relevance health issues of global concern including the public health workforce, laboratory diagnostics, political will and one-government approach, enhanced airport surveillance, behavioral change by the population and decentralized county response base on health system framework.

"I will be speaking on the relevance of the investment and Experiences from ebola on Liberia Preparedness and response to COVID-19," the NPHIL head replied.

Dr Mosoka Fallah is a public health consultant and was recently made a Visiting Scientist in the Department of Global Health and Population at the Harvard School of Public Health. He was previously appointed by the President of Liberia as Deputy Director for Technical Services in the newly established National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL).

In that capacity, he provides supervision for the Divisions of Epidemiology and Infectious Disease, Public health and medical Research, Public Health Diagnostics among others. Now He is the Director General of the institute appointed by the President to spare head the day to day functions of NPHIL.

Dr. Fallah is the Principal Investigator for the largest Cohort study on Ebola Survivor in Liberia. During the Ebola crisis in Liberia he served as the Head of Case Detection in the Montserrado Incident Management System administering critical aspects of Liberia's Ebola response. Dr. Fallah provides training for surveillance, contact tracing, case management, and community mobilization. He was instrumental in developing the training of trainers' workshops for health workers across the national response.

Meanwhile, other speakers at the event will include: Dr. Solomon Kamurari, Head of Programs, Uganda UK Health Alliance, Dr Helen Yifter Bitew, Director for Academic Affairs, College of Health Sciences, Addis Ababa University, Abiy Seifu Estifanos, Chair of the Department of Reproductive, Family and Population Health, Addis Ababa University, and Dr Aduragbemi Banke-Thomas Research Fellow, LSE.