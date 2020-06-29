Gambia: 2 Passengers Onboard Sn Brussels Test Positive for COVID-19

29 June 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia now has 45 cases of covid-19 overall, Dr. Mustapha Bittaye, the acting director of Health Services confirmed to The Point.

The latest two covid-19 cases were also imported.

They are a 54-year-old Gambian woman and a 24-year-old Dutch man.

They were onboard the SN Brussels flight that landed at the Banjul International Airport on Monday 22 June 2020.

The Gambia has so far recorded two deaths of covid-19, with 370 quarantined.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 127 new positive cases of covid-19, bringing the total number to 6,586; 4,291 recovered, 105 deaths and 2,189 under treatment.

Africa has registered 356,000 cases, 9,100 deaths, 171,000 recovered.

The world recorded 10 million cases with half a million deaths.

Read the original article on The Point.

