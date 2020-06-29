Gambia: Ba Tambadou Assures Victims 'Jammeh Will Have His Day in Court'

Le Pays
Le sulfureux Yahya Jammeh a quitté la Gambie pour la Guinée-Equatoriale, après une escale à Conakry.
29 June 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Sankulleh Gibril Janko

The outgoing attorney general and Justice minister Abubacarr Tambadou has assured victims of former President Yahya Jammeh's 22 year regime that they will get the justice they are yearning for.

The outspoken Tambadou made these assurances in his farewell speech on Friday at his chambers in Banjul.

Ba claimed he constantly remembers the victims' plight during the entire progression of the transitional justice process.

He assured them of justice saying "he (Jammeh) will surely have his day in court."

"To the victims of human rights violations and abuses during 22 years of Jammeh's rule, you will get justice.

"I have always had you in mind at every stage of our transitional justice process and I have been committed and dedicated to your cause since the first day I was appointed."

Since the Barrow led government came to office in January 2019, victims of Jammeh had so much hope and expectations that their plights would be considered and eased through democratic means. To effect, Ba has assured them that their long quest for justice will not go in vain.

"I know that there have been difficult moments for you and your families in this process and I can only assure you that it will not have been in vain," Mr Tambadou assured them.

Victims of the former regime many a time questioned the methods of the government in its pursuit to provide justice for them most especially when some "junglers" (black cops) who confessed committing crimes were released.

But the officials at the time claimed releasing the junglers but not granting them amnesty was part of tactics employed to get greater results in the quest to ensure victims get the justice they deserve.

NCAC aims to preserve birthplace of Gambian first president

Gambian appointed first Global Fund CFO from Africa

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.