Gambia: Ba Tambadou Assures Victims 'Jammeh Will Have His Day in Court'

The outgoing attorney general and Justice minister Abubacarr Tambadou has assured victims of former President Yahya Jammeh's 22 year regime that they will get the justice they are yearning for.

The outspoken Tambadou made these assurances in his farewell speech on Friday at his chambers in Banjul.

Ba claimed he constantly remembers the victims' plight during the entire progression of the transitional justice process.

He assured them of justice saying "he (Jammeh) will surely have his day in court."

"To the victims of human rights violations and abuses during 22 years of Jammeh's rule, you will get justice.

"I have always had you in mind at every stage of our transitional justice process and I have been committed and dedicated to your cause since the first day I was appointed."

Since the Barrow led government came to office in January 2019, victims of Jammeh had so much hope and expectations that their plights would be considered and eased through democratic means. To effect, Ba has assured them that their long quest for justice will not go in vain.

"I know that there have been difficult moments for you and your families in this process and I can only assure you that it will not have been in vain," Mr Tambadou assured them.

Victims of the former regime many a time questioned the methods of the government in its pursuit to provide justice for them most especially when some "junglers" (black cops) who confessed committing crimes were released.

But the officials at the time claimed releasing the junglers but not granting them amnesty was part of tactics employed to get greater results in the quest to ensure victims get the justice they deserve.

