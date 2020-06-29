Gambia: MJ Finance Boss Leads Campaign to Help the Needy

The proprietor of MJ Finance and Bureau de Change, Alhagie Muhammed Morr Jobe has launched a campaign to call on successful individuals and fellow businessmen and women to join his bandwagon by digging boreholes to help needy communities with street taps.

The campaign dubbed 'Operation Defeat Corona by Making a Borehole to Provide Street Taps Water for Needy Communities' will be supported by successful individuals and fellow businessmen and women, he added.

"I came up with this campaign to help the needy communities with water by making a borehole with street taps. In these difficult times of corona, water is very important in the fight against the covid-19 pandemic," he said.

He added: "I believe in each community there must be a successful individual living in that place and I want to call on those people to help the community they belong to with water."

According to him, water is one of the most important things to human beings, adding that he has been doing this kind of gesture for many years especially around areas in Brusubi and Bijilo.

"I was touched with pain when I first saw lot of people around my places in Bijilo and Brusubi coming to fetch water from my street taps. This is what really motivates me more to launch this initiative to help needy communities with street taps."

He added that this campaign (constructing a borehole and street taps for the needy communities) is going to be supported by successful individuals and fellow businessmen and women in their communities.

Mr. Jobe noted that it is always very important to give back to the communities they belong to, noting that water is one of the major problems in some of the communities. He added that it is very important for them as successful individuals to help needy communities with water (community street taps).

"I am making a call to my fellow successful businessmen and women and individuals to help communities with borehole and street taps. Water is very important to human being and communities in fight against covid-19.

He finally said that he is planning to dig more boreholes with street taps in Tanji and other places.