South Africa: Thieves Steal Pilot's Flying Licence, Gold Wings Out of His Car

29 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Malibongwe Dayimani

Well-known Eastern Cape commercial pilot and flight instructor Captain Sipho Mangesi was robbed of his pilot licence, gold wings and epaulettes by thieves over the weekend.

Mangesi, 28, also lost high-end aviation headsets worth R15 000 and other important flight documents after thieves broke into his parked car and stole his flight bag in the boot.

The theft out of a vehicle happened outside Mangesi's Walmer suburb home on Saturday night.

He told News24 on Sunday he was meant to conduct a training flight on Monday, but has cancelled the session due to the stolen licence.

"Sadly, I am not able to fly without my pilot licence. My car was parked outside my house. It could have happened to anyone; crime is out of control."

The stolen flight bag also contained a watch, Apple AirPods, aviator sunglasses and epaulettes, he said.

"I also lost other personal belongings," he said.

Mangesi, from rural Ngqamakhwe in the former Transkei, is the pride and hope of many young villagers.

He is a symbol of success and is famous for hosting motivational talks at rural schools.

Mangesi said Walmer police were investigating the incident and had been keeping him updated.

Port Elizabeth police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a case of theft out of a motor vehicle is under investigation.

"Among the items taken were a pair of shoes and camping chairs. The estimated value of the belongings is approximately R28 000."

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.