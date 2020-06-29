Namibia: Man Collapses Upon Hearing Sentencing

Court proceedings had to be adjourned early last week in a dramatic turn of events when a stock theft accused collapsed in the dock.

Fifty-two-year-old Fernando Wangandjo Mingeli was on trial for stock theft following his arrest earlier this year for stealing a goat worth N$1 200 in the Omahenene area, according to court documents.

The document indicates the accused pleaded guilty at the start of the trial in February. The accused is an Angolan national and was being kept in police custody.

Mingeli collapsed after being given a chance by presiding magistrate George Matali during mitigation proceedings to tell the court why it should not impose a heavy sentence on him.

The accused had to be taken to hospital where he is said to be recovering and his case was postponed to 6 July for sentencing.

According to sources at the court, in 2018 a man who was also found guilty of stock theft also collapsed after being sentenced but who later died in hospital.

Igna Manyando prosecuted.