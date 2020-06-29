Namibia: Full Moon Flourishes in Zambezi

Zambezi — Still in the music business despite Covid-19 hitting the region very hard compared to the capital city, Full Moon Music studio is still around and determined to stay open regardless. Arguably, one of the biggest studios in the northeastern region, the studio incorporates promotions, video production and marketing apart from just recording artist.

Speaking to Entertainment Now! studio manager Mikatazo Luboniwe, also known as Bolingo said they set a high standard of quality in everything they do since they opened their doors early 2019. "We have a producer from Livingstone, Zambia his name is Marko P from Big Boys records. Our studio has been open for a year now and soon hitting two years. We are getting good responses from artists as far as Ovamboland," he narrated.

Bolingo feels that this has encouraged them to foster on as it has proven they are on the right path as interest has grown and feel more artists can benefit from what they are offering. "We have one of the biggest studio in the region at the moment, a lot of artists have shown up at our doorstep wanting to know more about what we are working on," he said.

With businesses, currently going through unprecedented times or shutting down, the former artist feels some studios do not take the music business as serious as they should. He pointed out they are there to change the narrative and professionalise the music behaviours when you work in their recording booth. "Some other studios within our town are recording artists in exchange for alcohol, so, we as Full Moon want to change such behaviours, and expect every local musician to be responsible when it comes to their music career, otherwise we will fall behind," he added.

Bolingo and his marketing team are working on an online channel where they will be showcasing some of the region's talent and behind the scenes work on how they operate.