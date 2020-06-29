South Africa: Poachers Arrested in Possession of Abalone Worth R 173,400

28 June 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Pretoria — Two suspects aged between 25 and 37 are expected to make their first court appearance tomorrow to face a charge of possession of illegal abalone valued at R173 400-00.

It is alleged that three suspicious men were spotted by security officials from Dark Water Ops whilst they were patrolling along the Marine Drive near Humewood on Friday.

When approached, one of the suspects escaped in a vehicle whist the other two were arrested. Two waste bags of full of abalone were allegedly found at the spot where the trio were spotted.

The Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team in Port Elizabeth has been tasked to further investigate the matter and a possible abalone syndicate operating in the area.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

