South Africa: A Suspect Nabbed for Brutal Murder of 78 Year Old Elderly

press release

In a determined effort to eradicate all forms of crimes against Women and Children including the elderly, the SAPS detectives made another breakthrough as they arrested a 42 year old suspect believed to be involved in the brutal murder of the 78 year old Ms Patricia Orpen, in the early hours of Saturday the 27 June 2020 in Cradock.

The arrest follows the discovery of the cold blooded body of the 78 year old elderly by her daughter in her bedroom with multiple injuries to the body on the 05 May 2020, in Morgeson farm, Cradock. Preliminary investigation at the time revealed that her handbag was missing from the house as well as the LDV bakkie which was later found partially burnt and abandoned in the Industrial area of Cradock.

Reports suggest that the arrested suspect was employed as a Gardner for the deceased prior to the incident. The suspect is expected to appear in the Cradock Magistrate's Court on Monday 2020-06-29 on Murder and Malicious Damage to Property charges.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga expressed shock at what seems like insensitive behavioural conduct on the part of perpetrators of Gender Based Violence. General Ntshinga vowed to stamp the authority of the state in a manner that has not been experienced by criminals.

"I wish to thank members of the Community who continue to provide their unwavering support to our investigators. Fighting crime especially Crimes against Women, Children and Elderly remains a collective responsibility of the police and communities. We can only reap these positive outcomes when we hold our hands together and confront our common enemy head on." General Ntshinga concluded.