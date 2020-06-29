South Africa: Update - Suspect Ultimately Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing Police Captain

press release

Members of the South African Police Service last night conducted an operation in the Elandskraal policing area and succeeded in arresting the suspect who earlier allegedly stabbed a police Captain at Mbuzini village.

The Captain, who is the Station Commander at Elandskraal together with a Police Reservist Constable were attending to a complaint of domestic violence when the suspect suddenly stabbed the Captain and fled from the scene.

The relentless members seeking justice for one of their own, who is about to retire from the Police Service on pension next week Tuesday, 30 June 2020 and also decisively dealing with the scourge of Gender Based Violence, did not rest until the suspect was located hiding in house at the said village.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Jan Scheepers commends the members for arresting the suspect within hours of the attack. He also thanked community members for providing information that led to this arrest.

The suspect, aged 51 will appear in Groblersdal magistrate court tomorrow, Monday 29 June 2020 facing charges of Attempted Murder and contravention of the Domestic Violence Act.