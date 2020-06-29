South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested for Possession of Firearm and Ammunition in Grassy Park

28 June 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

In order to prevent and combat crime that may threaten the safety and security of community members, police from Grassy Park acted quickly this morning, 28 June 2020 at about 01:00, and arrested two suspects aged 17 and 21 for being in possession of a firearm without a license.

The members saw the suspicious looking suspects while doing patrols in Duiker Road, Lotus River, Grassy Park. One suspect was carrying a firearm in his hand and when he saw the members he pointed the firearm at them and then threw the firearm down and fled. Both suspects were arrested on the scene on charges of possession of firearm and ammunition and pointing of firearm.

Both suspects are due to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday on the mentioned charges.

Illegal firearms are the cause of terror and heartache among our communities in areas where violent crime are rife.

