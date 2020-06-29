South Africa: Assist the Police to Locate the Missing Woman

28 June 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Police in Lebowakgomo outside Polokwane have launched a search operation for a missing woman, Ramatsimele Mphahlele 3(6) who resides at Lenting village.

It is alleged that the victim was last seen by her younger sister at Morotse village on Friday, 26 June 2020, while she was on the way to Lebowakgomo shopping complex but she never returned back home.

The preliminary Police investigations indicated that the victim is alleged to be mentally challenged.

Mphahlele was last seen wearing a brown dress, grey jersey and pink head dress.

The Police investigations and search operations are still underway.

Anyone with information that can assist the Police to locate this missing woman, may contact Warrant Officer Leolo on 084 039 9671 or the crime stop number 0860010111 or the nearest Police Station.

