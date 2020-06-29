South Africa: Cheetahs Confirm Oupa Mohoje Contract Extension

29 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

The Cheetahs have confirmed the contract extension of 29-year-old Springbok loose forward Oupa Mohoje .

The franchise revealed in a statement on Monday that Mohoje had signed on until 31 May 2021.

Mohoje, who has 19 Test caps, has made 78 appearances for the Cheetahs since he joined the team in 2013, including 39 Super Rugby caps, 23 Currie Cup caps and 16 PRO14 caps.

Mohoje's 2018/19 PRO14 campaign lasted for just 18 minutes before a serious knee injury at Thomond Park against Munster led to him being ruled out for the rest of the season.

"It is a privilege and honour for me to stay at the Cheetahs and I can't wait to play my first game," Mohoje said.

"As they say, home is where the heart is."

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.