South Africa: Cheetahs Confirm Oupa Mohoje Contract Extension

The Cheetahs have confirmed the contract extension of 29-year-old Springbok loose forward Oupa Mohoje .

The franchise revealed in a statement on Monday that Mohoje had signed on until 31 May 2021.

Mohoje, who has 19 Test caps, has made 78 appearances for the Cheetahs since he joined the team in 2013, including 39 Super Rugby caps, 23 Currie Cup caps and 16 PRO14 caps.

Mohoje's 2018/19 PRO14 campaign lasted for just 18 minutes before a serious knee injury at Thomond Park against Munster led to him being ruled out for the rest of the season.

"It is a privilege and honour for me to stay at the Cheetahs and I can't wait to play my first game," Mohoje said.

"As they say, home is where the heart is."

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

Source: Sport24