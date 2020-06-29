South Africa: Durban Granny and Grandchild Raped By Man Known to Family

29 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

As gender-based violence continues to haunt South Africa, police say a Durban granny and her 7-year-old grandchild were raped in the early hours of Sunday morning.

"Yes, the woman, 51, as well as her grandchildren aged 7 and 12 were sleeping in the house," said police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

"At around midnight, the suspect knocked on the door and the victim opened as he is well known to them. He immediately took out a knife and threatened them and then raped the two."

She said the 12-year-old managed to escape their Chesterville home.

"The suspect was later arrested in the Point area."

KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said the continuous rape incidents in the province pointed to moral decay.

"We continue to witness women and children being violated, raped and abused by young people [who are] supposed to protect them," she said.

She said despite a number of intervention programmes and laws to mitigate attacks, "women and children continue to be victimised".

Khoza said it was pleasing to see a swift arrest from the police.

"We strongly condemn this, and we will be closely watching this case when it goes to court. Police have done great work in this case. We urge communities to partner with police to end this disturbing trend."

She added that social workers were assigned to provide psychosocial support to the victims.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.