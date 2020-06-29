South Africa: Our Various Ways of Relating to Lockdown in SA Depend On Our Distinct Living Conditions

analysis

We are at a phase of the development of Covid-19 where we need to cultivate even greater civic and social responsibility than has been evident thus far. This may be difficult for many of us but we need to do what is required to keep ourselves and others safe. But government needs to move swiftly to relieve the hardships of the vulnerable.

This article first appeared on Creamer Media's website: polity.org.za

I have previously referred to the lockdown entailing very different experiences, despite the regulations being the same. These experiences are differentiated because of the distinct living conditions of those in the wealthier or middle-class suburbs, compared with that of the working or unemployed poor in townships and informal settlements or those who are homeless.

Agreed with lockdown

I agreed with the imposition of the lockdown though I have been critical about how its fallout was handled. (For example). I did believe that it was correct to impose restrictions in order to limit infection and also give the health system time to develop a capacity to deal with the onslaught of infections that was anticipated to break out later, and that is starting to be with us now, in Gauteng...