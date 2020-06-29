Mozambique: Mocimboa da Praia Occupied Again

29 June 2020
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)
By Joseph Hanlon

Insurgents again occupied Mocimboa da Praia yesterday (Saturday 27 June) morning. There was heavy fighting and the town was still partially occupied this morning (Sunday). Electricity and mobile phone links were largely cut at 10h00 Saturday.

There have been significant insurgent, government and civilian casualties on both sides, including a senior government military officer. Videos posted on social media show insurgent bodies. This follows a series of raids in Mocimboa neighbourhoods by special police units attempting to find insurgents they believed local people were hiding in their homes.

The police were accused of violence, confiscating telephones and money, and arbitrarily detaining people. (Zitamar, Pinnacle News)

