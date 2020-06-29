Sudan: Govt to Offer Final Proposal At Peace Talks

Khartoum — Sudan's High Peace Council and Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok have agreed on a proposal with regard to six outstanding issues in the peace negotiations between Khartoum and several armed rebel movements.

Members of the South Sudanese mediation team and a delegation of senior rebel negotiators arrived in Khartoum on Thursday for direct talks in order to reach a final peace agreement.

Rapporteur of the High Peace Council Suleiman El Debeilo told reporters in Khartoum that the government proposal will be presented to the Central Council of the Forces for Freedom and Change, "to involve them as negotiating party and as a sign of commitment to institutionalisation in the country".

The council plans to reach a final decision on the six outstanding issues on Monday (today), he said. "There is a positive trend among all parties to achieve peace in Sudan."

The main outstanding issues relate to power-sharing, particularly rebel movement membership of the Sovereign Council, the Council of Ministers, and the Forces of Freedom and Change.

The peace negotiations started in October 2019.

The High Peace Council, chaired by Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, comprises all members of the Sovereign Council, the Prime Minister, the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, the Minister of Justice, and the Minister of Federal Government, as well as three experts.

As stipulated in Chapter XV of the Constitutional Declaration, the High Peace Council will deal with issues of comprehensive peace and pursue the dialogue on core issues with all parties to complete the peace process. It will also take confidence-building initiatives and develop public policies related to addressing the roots of the problem in order to achieve a just peace.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Blue Nile state

Hundreds of people called for a comprehensive peace in a demonstration in the Blue Nile state capital Ed Damazin yesterday.

The demonstrators chanted slogans rejecting a "partial peace". They demanded "social security", retribution for the injustices they experienced in the past, and self-determination in the region.

They also called for participation of people from Blue Nile state in the peace negotiations.

After they handed their demands to the governor, the demonstrators marched to the Moulid square, protected by police.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.