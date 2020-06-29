South Sudan: Dozens Killed and Injured in Clashes

29 June 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Talodi / Kadugli / Abu Jubeiha — Dozens of people were killed and injured in clashes that erupted in Talodi locality in South Kordofan on Friday. The fighting still continues.

Witnesses told Dabanga Radio on Sunday that the clashes broke out in the area of Hodeid as a result of a dispute over ownership of land.

The warring tribesmen used "light weapons and machine guns", killing an unknown number of people. The many wounded were transferred to Kologi and Abu Jubeiha.

The clashes still continue. "The security forces in the area were nowhere to be seen," the witnesses said. "A delegation of neutral native administration leaders sought to calm things down with an initiative yesterday, but the continuing clashes prevented them from achieving their goals."

Kadugli

At least six people were killed in a fight between cattle owners and cattle rustlers west of Kadugli, capital of South Kordofan, on Saturday.

A relative of one of the victims reported to Radio Dabanga that the cattle rustlers attempted to steal livestock in the area of El Bataha, north of Demyak village. Six people from both sides were killed. One person was injured. They have been transferred to Demyak.

Abu Jubeiha

Six young men were injured during a protest against the Merefaeen gold mining plant in Abu Jubeiha in eastern South Kordofan on Saturday.

They demanded that the plant be closed, because it uses toxic cyanide, which is harmful for humans, animals and the environment.

The security guarding the factory used batons and tear gas against the peaceful protestors "with excessive force", one of the demonstrators told Radio Dabanga. Six protestors were injured, one of them, Ahmed Nasir, seriously. They were taken to Abu Jubeiha Hospital.

