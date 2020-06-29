South Africa: Maverick Citizen Civil Society Watch, 29 June - 3 July

analysis

A weekly feature to inform readers of a cross-section of online events and activities involving civil society organisations. This week features topics ranging from economics to LGBTQIA+ rights and gender-based violence.

For those interested in the arts, for the first time in its 46-year history, the National Arts Festival is being held entirely online for the full 11 days. The festival kicked-off on 25 June and is running until Sunday 5 July. This week, attendees can look forward to a diverse selection of storytelling, music, theatre, film and workshops. Day passes can be bought online for R80.

On Monday 29 June, Equal Education is hosting a live Facebook event on "organising principles during uncertain times". The panel will explore the experiences of a range of activists in grassroots mobilising during times of uncertainty.

Speakers include Itumeleng Mothlabane (Equal Education organiser), Dinga Sikwebu (trade unionist and activist), Miquel Angel Essomba (Barcelona educationist and chair of the Community Education at Universitat Autònoma), Jitu Brown (national director of the Journey for Justice Alliance), and Shaeera Kalla (activist and co-founder of Mbengu Platform).

The panel will also assist Equal Education members to develop and strengthen their organising tactics towards the realisation of an alternative...