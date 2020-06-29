South Africa: Undeniable - Philippa Garson's Confronting Ode to SA's Blood-Soaked Transition

29 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

In her new book Undeniable: Memoir of a Covert War, Philippa Garson recounts her years as a young journalist reporting on the war between Inkatha and ANC-aligned groups in the townships in the early 1990s and her efforts to uncover the apartheid government's role in the violence. Brutal and deeply personal, the book challenges society's collective amnesia of the blood-soaked transition to democracy.

Philippa Garson's Undeniable: Memoir of a Covert War begins in Phola Park in 1990 where she and fellow Weekly Mail junior reporter Mondli Makhanya were covering the war between Inkatha and ANC-aligned groups after the violence had moved from KwaZulu and Natal to the townships around Johannesburg.

A group of comrades had set up a roadblock, ready to take revenge on Inkatha supporters after the community was attacked the night before. Young men hijacked a passing taxi, the same colour as one linked to the previous night's attack. They dragged the driver out and started hitting him with axes and crowbars.

"'Mondli, we've got to stop them, they're killing him!'" Garson recalled telling her colleague.

"'Nothing we can do,' he said through clenched teeth."

Garson's Undeniable is a riveting, grisly and moving memoir of her experiences at...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

