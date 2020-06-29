South Africa: Reserve Bank Releases Current Account of the Balance of Payments, 2 Jul

29 June 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The statistical release of the Current Account of the Balance of Payments for the first quarter 2020, will be released on Thursday, 2 July 2020 at 11:00am.

Members of the media will receive a copy of the statistical release at 11:00am and will be granted an opportunity to pose questions related to the publication shortly thereafter.

Members of the media should contact Leisel Radebe via media@resbank.co.za to advise if they are likely to pose questions and a session with SARB officials will be arranged.

