South Africa: Toddler Killed, Father Badly Injured After Bakkie Knocks Them Down On N8 Near Bloemfontein

29 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Cebelihle Mthethwa

A three-year-old girl has been killed and her father seriously injured after a bakkie knocked them down on the N8 highway, 50km outside Bloemfontein.

According to ER24 paramedics, when they arrived on the scene at 17:10 in Sunday, they found the toddler and father lying on the ground next to the highway. "Unfortunately, the girl had suffered fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival," ER24 spokesperson Ross Cambell said in a statement.

"The father was treated with Advanced Life Support interventions and transported to a private hospital for further care," he added.

Bloemfontein police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

No arrests have been made at this point.

