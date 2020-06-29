South Africa: COVID-19 - 13 Arrested for Disrupting 'Unsafe' Schools in Mpumalanga

A councillor and an elderly man are among 13 people arrested for allegedly storming into schools and forcing pupils out of their classrooms, claiming that they were not safe from the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the police, the group, who are believed to be parents, went to schools at Seabe Village in Mmametlahake on Thursday.

"Police observed in dismay the involvement of an elderly person and an opinion leader who were caught aggressively participating in this shameful act of calling for the closure of schools," police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said in a statement.

Mpumalanga provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma strongly condemned incidents, saying it was "unacceptable that, when police are responding to allegations of lawlessness, they discover that an elderly citizen as well as a public representative are the ones inciting such a despicable act".

He said that, as custodians of the law, they could not allow this anarchy to rule and continue unabated, hence the arrest.

All 13 suspects were each granted R500 bail will be back at the Mbibane Magistrate's Court on 14 August.

