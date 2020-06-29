Zimbabwe: June Exams to Go On Despite Pupils,Teachers Resistance

29 June 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Shorai Murwira

Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) June examinations which are scheduled to kick off on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 will go on despite resistance from both pupils and teachers who have been campaigning for their postponement.

Minister of Primary and Secondary education, professor Paul Mavhima told the media on Monday that the examinations will commence as scheduled.

"... the ZIMSEC June 2020 examinations are set to commence as scheduled on Tuesday, 30th of June 2020 and the examination timetable, as announced by ZIMSEC, will be adhered to," he said.

He added that necessary measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of candidates and invigilators during the course of examination and that examination centers had been disinfected in line with the Ministry of Health and Child Care guidelines.

Meanwhile, the junior parliament has today said that the pupils are not ready for both June and November examinations citing disturbances to the curriculum due to COVID-19 has disturbed the education sector and pupils have not been attending school properly.

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) recently approached the High Court seeking to halt the June examinations but their appeal was dismissed with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education being instructed to put in place measures to safeguard teachers and pupils from COVID-19.

Permanent Secretary for primary and secondary education, Tumisang Thabela said June examinations were largely repetition of what pupils learnt last year hence no excuse to postpone them.

"June is a repetition of syllabus, and they are not writing new things but what they have been practicing since last year," she said while responding to questions on the pupils outcry.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.