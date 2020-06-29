Zambia: Lungu Hails Chakwera's Election

President Edgar Lungu has congratulated newly-elected Malawian president, Lazarus Chakwera.

In his letter to his new counterpart, President Lungu said Dr Chakwera's election was an affirmation of the trust and confidence that the people of Malawi had in his leadership qualities which ushered in a wave of democratic change that the people of Malawi had been advocating.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe, Mr Lungu said Zambia and Malawi shared strong brotherly bonds of friendship based on mutual respect.