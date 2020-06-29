Namibia: Katamelo Fights Back Graft Allegations

29 June 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

SWAPO backbencher Phillip Katamelo has challenged Landless People's Movement (LPM) leader Bernadus Swartbooi to provide evidence linking him to corruption.

Two weeks ago Swartbooi said there is a former Omaheke councillor who is now a member of the National Assembly who took money from the account of the Omaheke Regional Council and transferred it into his investment account.

Swartbooi further said the former councillor profited from the interest earned from the money before he transferred it back to the account of the Omaheke Regional Council.

He added that the former councillor is now the biggest cattle owner in the region.

Katamelo who is former councillor for Omaheke region, said Swartbooi was referring to him because he is the former councillor from Omaheke who a member of the National Assembly.

Katamelo challenged Swartbooi to provide details of the amount transferred into his account, the name of the person who transferred the money and when the money was paid.

He also wants Swartbooi to provide the amount of interest earned.

During a National Assembly session last week, Katamelo said Swartbooi should provide the evidence to parliament with 14 days.

"I Phillipus Wido Katamelo, hereby grant authority to honourable Bernadus Swartbooi accompanied by director of the Anti-Corruption Commission or any other officer in writing nominated by him and the inspector general of the Namibian Police or any other commissioner in writing nominated by him, unlimited access into my bank record to satisfy himself or finding evidence of the alleged monies transferred from Omaheke Regional Council (ORC) into my account from which as he alleged that I profited from the interest so earned," he said.

Giving details of his bank accounts in the National Assembly, Katamelo said that the investigation is not limited to the accounts but can be extended beyond the accounts.

Swartbooi welcomed Katamelo's challenge saying he will provide the evidence.

"We will check in the roof of your house as well," Swartbooi said.

