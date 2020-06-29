Zimbabwe: Caledonia Declares Increased Quarterly Dividend

29 June 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

Caledonia Mining Corporation has announced an increased quarterly dividend of eight and a half United States cents (US$ 0.085) on each of the Company's common shares.

This represents a cumulative 24% increase since October 2019.

In a statement released today, the company indicated that stable production, a high gold price and good cost control has given its board of directors confidence that the business can sustain a higher level of dividend distributions.

"We are pleased to announce a 13 percent increase in the dividend which reflects our continuing confidence in the outlook for our business. As were ported in our Q1 2020 results, our financial performance has been strong due to increased production and a higher gold price which has continued into Q2 2020.

"As we approach the end of the five-year investment programme at BlanketMine, we anticipate the rate of capital expenditure will begin to reduce towards the end of 2020, which gives us greater flexibility to consider deploying some of our cash reserves on an increased dividend," said the company's chief executive officer Steve Curtis.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.