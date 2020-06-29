Namibia: Work On Ondangwa Veterinary Clinic to Resume

THE Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform will resume the construction of the veterinary clinic at Ondangwa, as part of interventions to reduce the negative impact of the red line on northern farmers.

This was outlined in a technical paper for planned activities for the ministry for 2020/21 as presented presented to parliament which shows that the ministry plans spending N$5 million on the completion of the veterinary clinic and laboratory.

The veterinary services directorate will implement activities to reduce the negative effects of the veterinary cordon fence in line with resolutions of the second national land conference.

The ministry said the construction of the clinic had stopped because the Neckartal Dam was taking the bulk of the resources, crowding out other projects in the ministry was funding.

This is despite the fact that the ministry planned to spend N$12 million last year on construction before it moved the fund to the Neckartal Dam construction in the south.

"No achievement, the project was put on hold and the allocated funds were moved to the underfunded Neckartal Dam project," the ministry said.

To improve veterinary services delivery, the ministry will continue to construct offices, clinics, and accommodation facilities in various parts of the country.

Beef value chain projects are aimed to ensure improved marketing of livestock in the northern communal areas (NCAs) and value-addition to meat and meat products to compete at local, regional, and international markets.

"Cattle and goats in the NCA have limited marketing channels and almost no access to lucrative markets," said the ministry.

The ministry technical paper states that appropriate, well-situated slaughter facilities that conform to best practice standards are therefore needed.

These activities include the construction and upgrading of NCA abattoirs to export level; completion and equipping of the Rundu abattoir and the processing plant and Ongwediva meat processing plant.

Also up for upgrading is the Opuwo abattoir and the meat processing facility in the Zambezi region.

The ministry plans to spend N$31,1 million on the four activities for 2020/21, the paper said.

It also indicated that improvement of animal health and marketing in the NCA involves the upgrading of eight quarantine facilities, namely Omutambo Maowe, Okongo, Oshivelo, Mangetti, Mpungu, Thomas Siyave, Kopano and Katima Mulilo and annual tagging and vaccination against foot and mouth disease and CBPP (lungsickness).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The ministry also plans the establishment of feedlots (linked to fodder production farms and abattoirs) with risk-based biosecurity controls in NCAs.

Cattle (weaners) will be kept at feedlots for a period of 60 to 90 days until they reach the required slaughter weight. The feedlots would have served as quarantine facilities against FMD and CBPP.

To reduce the negative effects of the existing VCF, the ministry plans to establish FMD and CBPP free zone(s) in the NCAs by erecting a fence to incorporate the semiicommercial units/farms around Mangeti, Ombuga, Onalusheshete, Omutambo Maowe and FMD low risk areas such as in Kunene region.

The ministry said annual vaccination was not conducted in all the regions in the NCA last year because of the poor condition of animals due to the severe drought.