Malawi: DPP's Nankhumwa Is Malawi New Leader of Opposition, Chimwendo to Lead House

29 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Speaker of National Assembly on Monday June 29, 2020, announced that Kondwani Nankhumwa, DPP MP for Mulanje Central constituency, is the new Leader of Opposition in Parliament.

Nankhumwa was Leader of Government Business in Parliament until the June 23, 2020 fresh presidential election, which ushered in a new President, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, Tonse Alliance presidential candidate and President of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Newly-appointed Homeland Security Minister and MCP legislator, Richard Chimwendo Banda, has been appointed Leader of the House, according to the Speaker.

Nankhumwa, who is also DPP Vice President for the southern region, is expected to address Parliament on Tuesday.

Nankhumwa, who is former Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the recently dissolved cabinet, is largely viewed as the most sober politician in the DPP.

He has always practiced decent politics away from the vagaries that some politicians in the party are known for.

"As Leader of Government Business in Parliament, he has also been middle-of-the-road and discharged his duties diligently even during the time when tempers flared in the august house," said an MCP lady legislator, who preferred anonymity.

According to the legislator, there is an urgent need for DPP to rebrand if it is to stand any chances of getting back into government come 2025, and for that to happen, the party needs someone energetic and capable of galvanising the spirit of the party to ensure that its supporters are united with a purpose.

"Nankhumwa has demonstrated that he is the man who can ably do that job because he is youthful and has largely performed as Minister; Member of Parliament and also Leader of House," she said.

