Malawi: Mutharika Spokesperson, Mgeme Waves Bye to Media - Thanks Public for Support

29 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Former president Peter Mutharika's Press Secretary and Spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani have waved bye to media practitioners symbolizing the official end of his tenure at State House.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, Kalilani said: "As we are all aware, a new President for the Republic, His Excellency Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, was sworn-in yesterday in Lilongwe marking the end of tenure of office for his predecessor His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika."

He added that his service at the State House was tied to the tenure of office of the out-going President, as such his departure from office marks the end of my office tenure too.

The out- going President His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika has since left the Presidential Palace and has proceeded to his retirement home. He shall accordingly appoint a personal spokesperson.

Kalilani noted that in due course, the Office of the President and Cabinet will announce the new Presidential Press Secretary once he or she is appointed accordingly.

"I thank you all sincerely for the unlimited professional support you offered me while I served as Presidential Press Secretary and Spokesperson," he said.

